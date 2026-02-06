Advertisement
RAJPAL YADAV

No relief for Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases: Actor surrenders in Tihar Jail after Delhi High Court denies bail

Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases: The High Court had earlier withdrawn the leniency extended to Yadav and directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by February 4, 2026, at 4 PM.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
No relief for Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases: Actor surrenders in Tihar Jail after Delhi High Court denies bailPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's final attempt to evade jail has been put to the backburner now after Delhi High Court denied him bail in the cheque bounce cases today. According to Bar and Bench, the actor was present in the court proceedings. 

Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail

Senior Advocate Abhijat appeared for Rajpal and said that the actor would pay a Rs 25 lakh amount today itself and that a repayment schedule for the balance amount has also been tentatively agreed to between the two sides. However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that the actor had to surrender yesterday (Wednesday) and, therefore, he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities. 

Therefore, Rajpal Yadav surrendered today at Tihar jail.

ALSO READ: Delhi High Court rejects Rajpal Yadav’s plea to avoid jail, directs actor to surrender over cheque dishonour Cases

According to ANI, the High Court had earlier withdrawn the leniency extended to Yadav and directed him to surrender before the concerned Jail Superintendent by February 4, 2026, at 4 PM. The Court held that the actor had repeatedly violated undertakings given to clear settlement dues.

The sentence awarded by the trial court had been suspended in June 2024 to facilitate settlement between the parties. The Court noted that such relief had been granted solely on the basis of assurances that the dispute would be amicably resolved and payments would be made.

The Court further observed that even partial payments promised through demand drafts and instalment schedules were not deposited within the stipulated time. Rejecting explanations relating to technical or typographical errors in demand drafts, the Court held that such reasons did not inspire confidence, particularly in view of the consistent pattern of default.

