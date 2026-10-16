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  • /No Relief for Yo Yo Honey Singh as Maharashtra Cyber rejects extension request and demands immediate appearance

No Relief for Yo Yo Honey Singh as Maharashtra Cyber rejects extension request and demands immediate appearance

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has rejected Yo Yo Honey Singh’s request to postpone his appearance to October 22, directing him to turn up for questioning over allegedly objectionable concert remarks or face the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC).

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
No Relief for Yo Yo Honey Singh as Maharashtra Cyber rejects extension request and demands immediate appearance
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No Relief for Yo Yo Honey Singh as Maharashtra Cyber rejects extension request and demands immediate appearance
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