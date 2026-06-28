Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /No statement from Gaurav Khanna as wife Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Up Season 2

No statement from Gaurav Khanna as wife Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Up Season 2

A fresh update from Lock Upp Season 2 has revealed that Bigg Boss Season 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Akanksha Chamola, are headed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
No statement from Gaurav Khanna as wife Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Up Season 2
Image Credit: (Image: X)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
25-year-old Telangana student found dead in London, grieving family demands answers and probe
Indian student dead20 min ago
2
Japan earthquake40 min ago
3
Pune murder case1 hr ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
India vs Ireland T20I series1 hr ago