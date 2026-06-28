/No statement from Gaurav Khanna as wife Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Up Season 2

In a surprising revelation, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and actor Akanksha Chamola are headed for divorce after 10 yeard of marriage. Akanksha confirmed the news during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2, sharing that the couple has been living separately for the past year.
Speaking on the reality show, Akanksha said, "Me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year and it's not been public."
She clarified that their separation has not been driven by conflict, adding that they continue to share a cordial relationship.
"Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she said.
Following Akanksha's emotional revelation, an old clip of Gaurav from Bigg Boss 18 resurfaced on social media, drawing renewed attention to the couple's earlier discussion about their decision not to have children.
During a conversation with Mridul on the show, Gaurav revealed that while he had initially wanted to become a father, he eventually chose to respect his wife's decision.
"I have been married for nine years now, but we don't have kids as I am carrying forward the wish of my wife. Till a certain time, I wanted to have kids, but then she didn't, and I understood her point. Once you have loved someone, you have to see it through, right?" he had said.
The actor also spoke about the responsibilities of parenthood, explaining that raising a child requires complete commitment and that he did not believe in leaving a child in someone else's care while both parents remained occupied with work.
Akanksha had previously addressed the topic during the family week episode of Bigg Boss 18. She shared that she never felt a natural inclination toward motherhood and was not ready for the lifelong responsibility of raising a child.
"So far, I haven't felt that inclination, and even in the future, it feels very difficult for me because it hasn't come from within me. I don't feel the need to have a kid," she had said.
Explaining her perspective further, Akanksha said she wanted to focus on her career and personal ambitions. She added that while some people might consider her decision selfish, she believed it was important to be honest about what she wanted from life. Gaurav had defended his wife at the time, saying her decision should not be viewed as selfish.
As of now, Gaurav Khanna has not publicly responded to Akanksha Chamola's statements or issued any official comment regarding their reported divorce. The actor has remained silent on the matter, and it remains unclear whether he plans to address the reports in the coming days.
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur after dating for several years. Over the years, the couple had been regarded as one of television's most loved pairs. Their announcement has come as a surprise to many fans, marking the end of a relationship that lasted nearly 10 years.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.