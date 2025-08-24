Washington: Noah Cyrus reflected on everything she's learned from her elder sister, singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus, as she continues to navigate her own music career, E! News reported.

"I've had a great role model for how it all works," she said. Noah discussed everything she learned about overcoming the trials and tribulations of kickstarting her music career, drawing from her older sister's experience navigating fame throughout her childhood, as per the outlet.

"I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid," said Noah in an interview, adding, "By the time she was done with Hannah Montana, I wasn't even driving a car yet--I didn't even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective," E! News reported.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Of course, there are situations that you experience, and you're like, 'Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?'" she continued. "So I've had a great role model for how it all works," as per the outlet.

While Noah began her own music career at 15 years old with the release of her first single, "Make Me Cry," she had been watching Miley discover who she wanted to be in the spotlight since she made her Disney Channel debut in 2006. Noah even made a few cameos in the show alongside her sister and their dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, E! News reported.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari Says 'Confidence Ki Kami Hai' In Shehbaz Badesha As Fans Decide Who Enters Through 'Fans Ka Faisla'

Miley made a few headlines for her performances, including her iconic "Wrecking Ball" performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I didn't really look at what she was doing as like, 'Oh, I'm learning from this,'" Noah recalled. "As I got older though, and by the time I was 16 and doing my own thing, I did experience parts in her career that I guess maybe felt like in her perspective were harder points or growing periods or changes that were just good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you're getting taken advantage of."

She added, "I think there were just a lot of lessons that just came with it because our age gap," E! News reported.