None Of Us Are Rs 2000-3000 Crore Actors, Guys; THIS Is The One… Who’s Beat All Of Us!: Meet Pan-India Actress Whom Nagarjuna Praised In Public

New Delhi: Pan-India superstar Nagarjuna recently lauded an actress for her recent box office performances at the audio launch of socio-drama film 'Kuberaa' third single 'Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum' in Mumbai on Tuesday. So, who was he referring to?

Meet Rs 2000-3000 Crore Actress

Well, no prize for guessing that he was talking about none other than Rashmika Mandanna, who has emerged as the biggest pan-India actress of her generation. With successful films across Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries, she has also become one of the highest-paid actresses in India.

Nagarjuna on Rashmika Mandanna

For her upcoming film Kuberaa which is releasing on the June 20, Rashmika reunited with veteran actor Nagarjuna, with whom she has shared the screen in the past. Complimenting her, Nagarjuna said, “This girl, you know, this girl is one powerhouse of talent! I mean, if you see her filmography In the last three years, just outstanding. None of us are 2000-3000 crore actors, guys. This is the one. This is the one - who's beat all of us!

He continued, “Rashmika, It was such a pleasure. I worked with you before, but this time after, I saw the dubbing, when I saw the film, I just had to call you. I called you straight from the dubbing theater. She's brilliant in the film. She's gonna make all of you laugh. Gonna make you laugh so much. She's just so brilliant. She's spontaneous. It’s something so nice about her and Rashmika, thank you for being here."

Rashmika Mandanna's Last 3 BIG Hits

In the last two years, Rashmika Mandanna has starred in three blockbuster movies, which include Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2', and Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'. She was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', which also performed well at the box office.

ANI quoted the Pushpa actress as saying, "I feel like I honestly have just started because I don't know what this whole number one situation is, because we're doing films in the South, we're doing films in Bollywood. So I don't know what this race is about, but I know for sure that I'm just starting."