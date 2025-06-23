Nora Fatehi All Set To Dazzle At Paris Fashion Week Again For Louis Vuitton

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi is all set to light up Paris Fashion Week once again, this time with Louis Vuitton.

She will attend the unveiling of the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection by Pharrell Williams, marking her highly anticipated return to one of the world’s most prestigious fashion stages.

Sharing a glimpse of the excitement, Nora posted on her Instagram story: “We are on our way for fittings and LV, and we are going to kill it this time just like last year! We’re going to do an ASMR of our fittings. Are you ready??”—setting the tone for what promises to be another unforgettable fashion moment.

Her previous appearance at Paris Fashion Week turned heads globally, particularly for her striking white body-con dress paired with a statement trench coat, a look that was both elegant and boldly unconventional. It was a moment that went viral, captivated fashion enthusiasts worldwide, and cemented Nora’s status among the global fashion elite.

Now, as she steps back into the spotlight in the fashion capital of the world, anticipation is sky-high. With her fearless sense of style, poised elegance, and seamless blend of Bollywood glamour and couture sophistication, Nora Fatehi continues to blur boundaries and redefine what it means to be a global icon. Her return is more than just a runway appearance—it’s a celebration of her evolution, and a proud representation of India on the world stage.

But fashion isn’t the only domain where Nora is making waves. Her international music collaboration “Snake” with Jason Derulo has already crossed 130 million views, adding another milestone to her rising global profile. She also turned heads at the American Music Awards in a custom Tom Ford look, and stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. From Billboard features to a powerful editorial in Allure, Nora Fatehi is consistently rewriting the rules of stardom.