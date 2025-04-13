New Delhi: Global star Nora Fatehi and international pop icon Jason Derulo have officially climbed to the No. 1 spot on the UK British Asian Music Charts with their smashing hit Snake. Blending Eastern vibes with Western beats, the track’s hypnotic rhythm has struck a chord with listeners worldwide.

BBC Asian Network shared the exciting update on Instagram, writing, 'We have a new number one! Congratulations to @norafatehi and @jasonderulo who top the chart this week with 'Snake'.

Nora Fatehi also reshared the post, joining in on the celebration and thanking fans globally for helping Snake rise to the top.

Take A Look At The Post:

A vibrant blend of global pop, Latin rhythms, and Middle Eastern influences, 'Snake' is wrapped in high-energy production and catchy Western hooks. The track's infectious beat, commanding visuals, and slick choreography have sparked viral dance trends and crossed 130 million views, cementing its status as a cross-cultural anthem making waves across continents.

A dynamic fusion of global pop, Latin grooves, and Middle Eastern flair, Snake pulses with high-energy beats, infectious Western hooks, and slick visuals. Its vibrant choreography has gone viral, racking up over 130 million views and solidifying the track as a cross-cultural sensation resonating across continents.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi is reportedly in talks for an exciting musical collaboration with Theron Billie Thomas—the mind behind APT, performed by Bruno Mars and Rosé.

As for her acting journey, Nora earned applause for her heartfelt performance in Be Happy, proving her emotional range. With Kanchana 4 and Netflix’s The Royals lined up, she continues to conquer global screens and music charts with unstoppable momentum.