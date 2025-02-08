Nora Fatehi And Tommy Brown Tease Epic ‘Snake’ Return With Grammy-Winner Theron Billie

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi, the global sensation, is gearing up for another musical milestone. After the massive success of her hit song "Snake," which dominated international charts, Nora and producer Tommy Brown are set to collaborate once again—this time with Grammy-winning songwriter Theron Billie, known for his work with Bruno Mars and ROSÉ. Nora teased the upcoming project on social media, sharing a picture with Tommy and hinting at what's to come in 2025, captioning, "This how ‘A boss sit down’ look like... We cooking... 2025 is about to be."

Nora's journey to international stardom includes her iconic performance at the FIFA World Cup with "Light The Sky" and the global hit "Snake," which has surpassed 90 million views and is trending on major platforms. She has previously worked with artists like Ray Vanny, Zack Knight, and CKay, and her collaboration with Jason Derulo and Tommy Brown on "Snake" became a global sensation, securing top spots on Spotify charts.

With a history of record-breaking collaborations, Nora’s next project with Tommy and Theron has already sparked excitement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in her musical career.