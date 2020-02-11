Nora Fatehi ditches glam gowns, wears a stunning saree and looks sensational!

New Delhi: We have to give it to Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi for looking superb in traditional wear. She not only manages to look gorgeous but also prove that she can pull off ethnic attire with elan. Nora shared a picture of her desi look on Instagram and we are crushing over it!

Nora ditched her glam gowns for once and opted for a saree. She wore a nose ring and earrings to amp up her look of the day. Although her caption remains cryptic. She wrote: Had to cut the grass, there were snakes in the camp...

The post has garnered as many as 1,450,413 likes so far. She is quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive 11 million followers list on Instagram which explains her rising might on the platform.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.