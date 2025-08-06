Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2942381https://zeenews.india.com/people/nora-fatehi-drops-first-look-of-her-summer-banger-oh-mama-tetema-with-rayvanny-2942381.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ACTOR NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi Drops First Look Of Her Summer Banger ‘Oh Mama Tetema’ With Rayvanny

Nora Fatehi has recently teased her new international song, "Oh Mama Tetema", a collaboration with Tanzanian artist Rayvanny. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 08:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi Drops First Look Of Her Summer Banger ‘Oh Mama Tetema’ With Rayvanny(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi has unveiled the sizzling first look of her upcoming track Oh Mama Tetema, a high-energy Afro-Indian fusion featuring international artist Rayvanny. 

In a striking poster reveal, Nora is seen exuding fierce, earthy glam—teasing what is set to be the next big summer anthem. The track is scheduled to drop on August 9.

Nora took to Instagram to share the excitement, captioning the post: "First look of our next Summer banger 'Oh Mama Tetema', Pre Save link in my bio! Let’s goooooo”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In the poster, Nora stuns in Afro-inspired fashion with a modern edge, channeling raw power, sensuality, and mystique—a look that perfectly matches the vibrant energy of the track. Rayvanny, known for his Afro-Bongo sound and global flair, brings his signature swag, creating an exciting cross-cultural synergy.

In a surprise twist, Shreya Ghoshal is also part of the project, lending her melodious voice alongside Nora Fatehi. This unexpected collaboration adds an emotional Indian soul to the Afrobeat rhythm, making Oh Mama Tetema a true global music experience.

Following the massive success of her international hit Snake with Jason Derulo which crossed 130 million views, Nora is back to redefine boundaries. With Oh Mama Tetema, she continues to blend cultures, sounds, and styles, reinforcing her image as a global trendsetter and musical force.

This first look has already generated major buzz, promising a track full of rhythm, attitude, and visual firepower making it one of the most anticipated releases of the season.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK