Nora Fatehi Drops First Look Of Her Summer Banger ‘Oh Mama Tetema’ With Rayvanny

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi has unveiled the sizzling first look of her upcoming track Oh Mama Tetema, a high-energy Afro-Indian fusion featuring international artist Rayvanny.

In a striking poster reveal, Nora is seen exuding fierce, earthy glam—teasing what is set to be the next big summer anthem. The track is scheduled to drop on August 9.

Nora took to Instagram to share the excitement, captioning the post: "First look of our next Summer banger 'Oh Mama Tetema', Pre Save link in my bio! Let’s goooooo”

In the poster, Nora stuns in Afro-inspired fashion with a modern edge, channeling raw power, sensuality, and mystique—a look that perfectly matches the vibrant energy of the track. Rayvanny, known for his Afro-Bongo sound and global flair, brings his signature swag, creating an exciting cross-cultural synergy.

In a surprise twist, Shreya Ghoshal is also part of the project, lending her melodious voice alongside Nora Fatehi. This unexpected collaboration adds an emotional Indian soul to the Afrobeat rhythm, making Oh Mama Tetema a true global music experience.

Following the massive success of her international hit Snake with Jason Derulo which crossed 130 million views, Nora is back to redefine boundaries. With Oh Mama Tetema, she continues to blend cultures, sounds, and styles, reinforcing her image as a global trendsetter and musical force.

This first look has already generated major buzz, promising a track full of rhythm, attitude, and visual firepower making it one of the most anticipated releases of the season.