Nora Fatehi drops photo in sexy black swimsuit as she takes dip in pool in Dubai: WATCH

NEW DELHI: Dancer and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has once again set the internet on fire with her sensational photo. The actress is known for setting tongues wagging with her super hot dance moves and is popular in Bollywood for the same. She has featured as an item girl in several A-list films and is a favourite of many.

Nora is currently holidaying in Dubai with her friends and she has been giving regular updates from her vacation to her fan followers. On Tuesday, she dropped a couple of photos from her pool time, that left the viewers awestruck. Take a look:

It is no hidden secret that Nora is the ultimate Bollywood dancing sensation and has won millions of fans with her killer moves. After giving a hit item number 'Kusu Kusu' in 'Satyamev Jayate 2', Nora is basking in the success of 'Dance Meri Rani'. The actress' stunning avatar in the song was an ode to the African culture.

Nora Fatehi set fire on the internet by channelling 'Shakira' in Dance Meri Rani, sung by Guru Randhawa. She flaunted her perfect dance moves in gorgeous outfits. She also turned into a mermaid for the song. The song has so far been viewed over 37 million times.

Last year, Nora hit headlines when she was summoned by the probe agency Enforcement Diretorate in connection with Rs 200 crore moey laundering involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.