Nora Fatehi drops sexy photoshoot in iconic ivory deep cut dress from Manike song - Watch

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's Manike Maghe song's reprised version was used in the Bollywood movie which had Nora Fatehi dancing like a true blue diva.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has upped the glam quotient in the past few years and now enjoys a massive fan following. Her dance moves are killer and she grooves like a swan. She recently took to social media, looking like a sexy glam queen in an ivory cut-out dress by ace designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla. The look she called 'iconic' is from Thank God song Manike featuring Sidharth Malhotra opposite her. 

Sri Lankan singer Yohani's Manike Maghe song's reprised version was used in the Bollywood movie which had Nora Fatehi dancing like a true blue diva. Take a look at her hot photoshoot: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case in a court here against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for "malicious reasons" and to destroy her career. According to Fatehi, Fernandez sought to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons, as per IANS.

Fatehi has further alleged that Fernandez made a false statement against her despite being an actress too. "Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant," her plea read. 

