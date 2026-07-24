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Nora Fatehi extends her support to students over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak

Nora Fatehi shows her support to students who are protesting over theNEET-UG paper leak. She joins the line of celebrities to show support for the protesting students.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Nora Fatehi extends her support to students over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak
Image Credit: Instagram

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