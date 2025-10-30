Advertisement
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi Gives Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe Vibe In Pink Bodysuit & Dramatic Curls From What Do I Know First Glimpse - Watch

Marking Nora Fatehi's first official US release under Warner Records, the single comes in partnership with 5 Junction, the global entertainment company founded by Anjula Acharia.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nora Fatehi Gives Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe Vibe In Pink Bodysuit & Dramatic Curls From What Do I Know First Glimpse - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi took to her social media and dropped a stunning glimpse from her upcoming international music video What Do I Know (Just a Girl). The stunner is doling out major Hollywood glam, in collaboration with Jamaican-American sensation Shenseea. Dressed in a fuchsia satin bodysuit paired with dramatic curls, pearls, and confidence that commands the frame, Nora looks every bit the global pop diva in the making.

Nora Fatehi's Glimpse From What Do I Know

She shared the first look with the caption: “I’m just a girl Loading... #WhatDoIKnow” — and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Fans can’t get enough of the look, flooding the comments with praise. “This screams ICONIC,” wrote one user, while another declared, “She’s the Moroccan Monroe!” Even rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh chimed in, affectionately calling her “Moroccan Monroe ”, a fitting nod to Nora’s unmatched charm, global appeal, and star power.

About Nora Fatehi's Collab

Marking her first official US release under Warner Records, the single comes in partnership with 5 Junction, the global entertainment company founded by Anjula Acharia. The international pop-track is set to premiere live at the UNTOLD Dubai Music Festival on November 7, where Nora will headline alongside music sensations like REMA, J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and many more. 

