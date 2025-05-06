Nora Fatehi Graces Billboard Spotlight Cover, Joins Power Performers

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is once again in the spotlight, this time gracing a Billboard feature alongside industry power players like talent manager and CEO Anjula Acharia and rapper King! The trio’s groundbreaking partnership with Warner Bros has earned them a prominent feature in Billboard, highlighting their efforts to bridge cultures through music and entertainment. This cover solidifies Nora’s crossover into the pop world and Anjula Acharia teams up with 5 junction records and Warner Records to make it happen! From breaking barriers with Snake to stepping into her own as a global pop artist, Nora’s evolution is what the industry’s been waiting for.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Nora wrote: “Another milestone! Making my debut on the @billboard cover! This is HUGE, another step towards the vision of my global music career! So much more is about to happen, and I can’t wait until the world sees what’s in store! Grateful to my team—it’s our time.”

From her explosive Snake collab with Jason Derulo to her hit Afropop single Pepeta with Rayvanny and the fan-favorite Dirty Little Secret with Zack Knight, Nora continues to create a vibrant and versatile global music catalog. Her solo drop I’m Bossy further stamped her presence as a rising global pop force.

Beyond the studio, Nora is making waves in film and fashion. She impressed audiences with her lead role in Be Happy and is set to appear in the much-anticipated project The Royals. On the fashion front, she dazzled at Paris Fashion Week as a Louis Vuitton muse and turned heads at the Oscars After-Party. A proud moment in her journey was becoming the first Indian artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup main event, watched by millions.