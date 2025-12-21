Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998394https://zeenews.india.com/people/nora-fatehi-involved-in-car-accident-after-drunk-driver-hits-her-vehicle-actress-says-she-is-safe-2998394.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleNora Fatehi Involved In Car Accident After Drunk Driver Hits Her Vehicle; Actress Says She Is Safe
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi Involved In Car Accident After Drunk Driver Hits Her Vehicle; Actress Says She Is Safe

Actress Nora Fatehi was involved in a car accident in Mumbai, when an intoxicated driver rammed his vehicle into her car. 

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 08:48 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi Involved In Car Accident After Drunk Driver Hits Her Vehicle; Actress Says She Is Safe(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actress Nora Fatehi got into a car accident on Saturday after a drunk driver slammed into her car.
 
However, she has now assured all her well-wishers that she is alive and well despite suffering some minor injuries.

Nora dropped a video on her Instagram Stories saying, "Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident. A drunk person that was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe and it flinged me across the car. I bashed my head on the window."

Expressing her strong disapproval of people driving while being under the influence, she added, “I'm alive, and I'm well. Except for some minor injuries, swelling, and a slight concussion, I'm okay. I'm grateful for that. That could have ended terribly, but I came to say this to say that this is why you should not drink and drive."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She revealed that she is not someone who promotes or enjoys substance abuse of any kind, and also shed light on the negative impact this can have on others.

“I hate alcohol to begin with. In fact, I am not someone who has ever liked the idea of alcohol or anything like that, such as drugs, weed, anything that puts you in a different state of mind… It is not something I promote or even enjoy being around…", said Nora.

Urging people to be mindful of others' safety, she added, "You should not drink and drive. It's 2025. I cannot believe that this is even a conversation. I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen. At 3 p.m. in the afternoon, I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. Having said that, I just want to let everyone know I'm okay. I'm going to be suffering from pain for some time, but, thank God I am alive.”

Nora admitted that the incident has, in fact, left her terrified.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi AQI near 400
Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action For Violating GRAP-4 Curbs
Balochistan Highest Civilian Honour
A Turban With Loud And Clear Message: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi
PM Modi
'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly..': PM Modi
walking meditation
One Step At A Time: Turning Every Walk Into Meditation
BJP
PM ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Cong
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan Brings New Hope For Unemployed Youth In UP
Bangladesh lynching incident
'Son Tied To Tree And Set On Fire': Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In B'desh
Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar