close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in latest Instagram pic—See inside

Nora Fatehi latest Instagram pic is going viral. The actress has a huge army of fans with over 8 million followers on the social media app.

Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in latest Instagram pic—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and much-talented Nora Fatehi has been ruling hearts ever since her song 'Dilbar' went viral. Nora, who is known to be a fantastic dancer as well, has a huge army of fans with over 8 million people following her on social media platform Instagram.

Nora's pics often go viral and fans eagerly await her new uploads.

The actress is a sight to behold in her latest Insta pic, which was shared yesterday.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

The caption is, “Ay Que pena...

@marcepedrozo @bjphotographystorage”

When translated to English, “Ay Que Pena' means 'Oh What a Shame'.

Nora played a pivotal part in 'Batla House' opposite John Abraham. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. The Moroccan beauty was also seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

Up next, she will be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Remo D'Souza and is high on the buzzword ever since its lead cast was announced. 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi pics
Next
Story

Kanye West opens up about his porn addiction

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Firing from Pakistan in Jammu's Hira Nagar, some cattle dead