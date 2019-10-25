Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in latest Instagram pic—See inside

New Delhi: The beautiful and much-talented Nora Fatehi has been ruling hearts ever since her song 'Dilbar' went viral. Nora, who is known to be a fantastic dancer as well, has a huge army of fans with over 8 million people following her on social media platform Instagram.

Nora's pics often go viral and fans eagerly await her new uploads.

The actress is a sight to behold in her latest Insta pic, which was shared yesterday.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Ay Que pena...

@marcepedrozo @bjphotographystorage”

When translated to English, “Ay Que Pena' means 'Oh What a Shame'.

Nora played a pivotal part in 'Batla House' opposite John Abraham. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. The Moroccan beauty was also seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

Up next, she will be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film has been helmed by Remo D'Souza and is high on the buzzword ever since its lead cast was announced.