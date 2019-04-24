Nora Fatehi is beauty personified in latest Instagram pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi's Instagram pictures often go viral owing to her huge fan-following. The Moroccan dancer-actress shot to fame with the song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' and has been ruling hearts ever since. Nora recently celebrated over 4 million followers on Instagram and her fans seem to be growing each day.

The actress knows how to keep her fans engaged by regularly posting on the social media app. She took to Instagram yet again and shared a picture which will leave you awestruck.

Check it out here:

Gorgeous, isn't she? The pic has over 200k likes already and fans have started showering love on their favourite actress via comments.

Nora will soon share screen space with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and others in 'Bharat'. The film's trailer dropped recently and is being lauded by fans, critics and celebs from the film industry.

'Bharat' is one of the biggest releases this year and its larger than life trailer has taken the excitement level for it up a notch. It is slated to release on June 5.

Nora also has ' Batla House' and 'Street Dancer 3D' in her kitty.

With such exciting projects, we wonder what the 'Dilbar' girl has to offer this time!