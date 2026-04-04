Nora Fatehi kickstarts ‘I-Pop’ era with Sajan Re, shot across Mumbai’s streets

New Delhi: Actor-singer Nora Fatehi has unveiled her latest track Sajan Re, marking a significant step in her musical journey as she officially launches what she calls her “I-Pop” era. The high-energy number features Badshah and is produced by Sanjoy, bringing the trio back together after their earlier collaboration.

With Sajan Re, Nora not only headlines the track but also lends her own vocals, adding a distinct personal touch to its energetic appeal. The song blends performance-driven visuals with a grounded narrative, reflecting her evolving identity as a global music artist.

Shot across the vibrant, lived-in lanes of Mumbai’s slums, the music video embraces a raw and unfiltered aesthetic. The setting captures the spirit of the streets, turning everyday backdrops into a cinematic canvas that is both immersive and high-energy, aligning with the track’s tone and visual ambition.

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Announcing the release on social media, Nora wrote, “The start of my I-Pop era. Sajan Re is officially out on all platforms, let’s stream this one like crazy!”

The track had already generated significant buzz prior to its release when Nora offered fans an exclusive preview during a surprise performance at London’s O2 Arena at one of Badshah’s concerts, further amplifying anticipation around the song.

Sajan Re serves as the first official release from Nora Fatehi’s upcoming international music project, which aims to take Indian pop music to a global stage by blending diverse cultural influences with a contemporary, international soundscape.

While the song has been released under T-Series, the remaining tracks from the EP are expected to roll out on Nora’s own platform in the coming months, signalling a more independent and global-facing approach to her music.

Nora Fatehi continues to expand her international footprint, bridging music, performance, and cross-cultural storytelling. With more global collaborations in the pipeline, including Firestarter with David Guetta featuring Ciara, she is steadily positioning herself as a key figure in taking Indian pop music to a worldwide audience.