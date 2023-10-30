Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop With Her Sizzling Ramp Walk In Bold Nude Dress: Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's sizzle bomb Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion choices. She turns heads no matter what she wears and many of the netizens take fashion inspo from her. The actress walked the ramp for Fashion Week last night in a bold black outfit and her videos have left fans gasping for breath.

Nora walked the ramp at Bombay Times Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday in a black nude dress. The actress looked smokin hot in the outfit and it flaunted her bombshell figure. With subtle makeup and curly locks, she looked like a perfect muse. May pictures and videos of the 'Dilbar' girl walking the ramp in the stunning dress are going viral and fans are in love.

Fans have flooded the comment sections on pap accounts with fire and heart-eye emojis. One wrote, "Super elegant," "Haye Garmi," added another one. A third user commented, "Queen for a reason."

Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Sometime back she wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.