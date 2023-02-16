Nora Fatehi Mercilessly Trolled for her Walk as she Shimmers in a Sexy Silver Slit Dress, Netizens ask 'Itna Thumak ke Chalna...'

New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has a massive fan following - all thanks to her superlative dancing skills and hot looks. The Moroccan beauty was recently spotted in the city heading to an event in a shimmery silver slit dress with a plunging neckline. The moment she walked out of the car, cameras zoomed in to take her pictures. Her video went viral on social media and netizens had all sorts of reactions to her walk.

Nora's walk has been a point of discussion among netizens on many occasions. Much like Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi too has been brutally trolled for the way she walks. This time, haters questioned 'why she walks like this'. One user wrote: Itna thumak k chalna jaruri h kya ..I mean normal bhi chl skte while another one said: She purposely pose & walk like this...

Dressed in a silver shimmering dress with a noodle strap, the Moroccan beauty looked simply stunning.

A few days back, Nora rang on her 31st birthday in Dubai. Earlier in the day, she shared another video of herself in a monochrome outfit which she captioned as ‘Birthday Behaviour’.

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in 'Achha Sila Diya' featuring Rajkummar Rao alongside by T-Series. The new version of the song has B Praak's singing and Jaani's lyrics is on betrayal. The song garnered a good number of views upon its release.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Nora Fatehi shot to fame after her sensational performance in ‘Dilbar’ track from ‘Satyamev Jayate’.