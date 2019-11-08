Nora Fatehi mesmerises in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit—Pics

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi often leaves us impressed by her beguiling photographs. The dancer-actress, who has over 8.4 million followers on Instagram, is a rage on social media and her posts often grab the netizens' attention.

She took to Instagram recently and posted a pic in which she can be seen wearing a white floral off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. An elegant pair of matching heels and her smooth wavy hair complete the look.

Check out the pic here:

The caption of the pic is, “Best, way to blessed” and it has garnered over 642,000 likes already.

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

It's been a long time since we 'Dilbar' was unveiled and post that, the Moroccan beauty has featured in many songs.

Her latest music video 'Pepeta' was loved globally and she recently featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan'.