Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi sizzles in white skater dress, enchants with her gaze - Pic Proof

Nora Fatehi sizzles in white skater dress, enchants with her gaze - Pic Proof

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty and B-Town stunner Nora Fatehi is a popular celebrity on social media as well. She regularly updates her account with fresh posts and that explains her ever-growing 8.5 million fanbase on Instagram.

In her recent post, she can be seen posing in a gorgeous little white skater dress with her gaze fixed. With hair game on fleek, Nora looks enchanting. Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

It has been liked by 916,282 users so far.

Nora has several hit dance numbers like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' to her credit and some time back she even released her song titled 'Pepeta' which too became a rage. 

The actress was last seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' which released on Eid, June 5, 2019.

Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series and will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

 

