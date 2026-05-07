Nora Fatehi teases bold and sensuous first look of ‘Body Roll’, her new song poster!

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi today unveiled the sensuous and bold first-look poster of her upcoming I-Pop track, ‘Body Roll’ featuring Honey Singh. Nora is known for her electric dance moves and magnetic screen presence. Her latest announcement has instantly sparked excitement among fans and music lovers alike.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi kickstarts ‘I-Pop’ era with Sajan Re, shot across Mumbai’s streets

Nora Fatehi's new music album

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to social media, Nora dropped a visually stunning poster that perfectly captures the bold and dramatic vibe of the upcoming track. Dressed in an eye-catching all-red ensemble with flowing silhouettes and glamorous styling, the actress and performer looks fierce. She captioned it: “Should I drop the teaser today???” teasing fans about the possibility of an imminent teaser release.

Within minutes, social media was flooded with reactions from fans praising her look, style, and the intriguing concept of the track.

Earlier she dropped a track Sajan Re, officially launching what she calls her 'I-Pop' era. The high-energy number features Badshah. Sajan Re serves as the first official release from Nora Fatehi’s upcoming international music project, which aims to take Indian pop music to a global stage.

Her other collabs include Firestarter with David Guetta featuring Ciara.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nora Fatehi's Mystery Boyfriend? Meet Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan Footballer Who Was Once Married To Spanish Actress, Has 2 Sons

Is Nora Fatehi dating Achraf Hakimi?

Earlier this year, social media was abuzz with the rumours of her dating a Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. As of now, neither Nora nor Hakimi has confirmed the rumours.

The reports about their alleged link-up started after Nora’s trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). She shared several stories on Instagram revealing that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had emerged victorious. Soon, fans speculated about them being a couple.

On Reddit, many users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, adding fuel to dating rumours.