Nora Fatehi to perform at FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto

Mumbai: Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi will be seen performing and singing at the upcoming opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

The Opening Ceremony, which will take place on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. She is joined by names such as Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince.

Meanwhile, the USA opening ceremony lineup includes global music icons Anitta, Future, Katy Perry, Lisa, Rema, and Tyla, making FIFA World Cup 2026 a spectacular blend of international music, culture, and entertainment.

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As per fifa.com, the ceremony begins with a journey across Canada, as the countdown unfolds through moments that reflect the country from coast to coast to coast. A sense of welcome builds, carried by the people and their shared excitement, inviting the world to be part of this historic moment.

“The opening ceremony in Toronto will be a powerful reflection of Canada’s identity and the energy surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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The FIFA Chief added: “Through music, culture, and unforgettable performances, we will welcome the world with a celebration that is uniquely Canadian while also connected to a larger story unfolding across Mexico and the United States. It will be a moment of pride, unity, and anticipation as Canada takes its place on football’s biggest stage.”

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 Host Cities, beginning on 11 June in Mexico City and culminating in the final on 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Talking about the dancing diva, Nora made her acting debut with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014.

The 34-year-old actress gained fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

She has played supporting parts in Hindi films Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India. Nora has also judged television shows Dance Deewane Juniors and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.