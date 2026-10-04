Nora Fatehi turns heads at Paris Fashion Week, attends Christian Louboutin show

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi was spotted at Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Christian Louboutin show as part of the ongoing fashion week festivities in the French capital. The actor-dancer was dressed in a Mugler ensemble for the occasion, paired with red Christian Louboutin heels and a matching red bag, giving her look a sharp, coordinated finish. Paris Fashion Week has over the years drawn a growing number of Indian celebrities, with several actors attending shows and events as part of brand associations or personal appearances. Nora's presence at the Louboutin show adds to that pattern, with the actor having made similar appearances at international fashion weeks in the past.
Videos from the trip that have been circulating online show fans gathering outside her hotel in Paris, hoping to catch a glimpse of her, meet her, and get pictures taken. Several such clips showed fans waiting for extended periods outside the venue, reflecting the kind of attention she tends to draw while travelling abroad.
Nora has built a considerable following outside India as well, partly owing to her music videos. She was last seen in Madgaon Express and continues to remain active across music videos.
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