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  • /Nora Fatehi unveils BTS moments from FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’, says it’s beyond just music

Nora Fatehi unveils BTS moments from FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’, says it’s beyond just music

Nora Fatehi shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the FIFA anthem Siir Siir, calling it “more than just a song.” She gave fans a closer look at the effort, emotion, and meaning behind the global track.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 05:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
Nora Fatehi unveils BTS moments from FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’, says it’s beyond just music
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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