Nora Fatehi Wears Crop Top And Printed Bike Shorts, Fans Go 'Haye Garmi' On Her Hot Look - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's sizzle bomb Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her bold fashion choices. She turns heads no matter what she wears and many of the netizens take fashion inspo from her. Today, Nora stepped out in a super-sexy outfit and made jaws drop.

She was snapped by the paps in Mumbai in a black crop top and stunning bike shorts paired with a short blazer. She made heads turn with her super-hot look and fans remembered her song 'haye garmi.' The actress also opted for silver accessories and kept her tresses open.

Fans flooded the comment section of the paparazzo account with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'She has maintained an amazing physique, imagine the efforts. And of course, she is a wonderful performer and never hesitated to showcase her skills.' Another user called her 'superwoman.' 'Wow,' wrote a third one and 'Koi AC chala do yaar, haye garmi,' commented another social media user.

Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

Sometime back she wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana.