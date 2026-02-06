Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3014278https://zeenews.india.com/people/nora-fatehis-birthday-special-a-look-at-her-top-10-dance-numbers-dilbar-to-garmi-3014278.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleNora Fatehis birthday special: A look at her top 10 dance numbers - Dilbar to Garmi!
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi's birthday special: A look at her top 10 dance numbers - Dilbar to Garmi!

Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: As the Bollywood actress, model and dancer turns 34, let's take a look at the top 10 dance hits of the 'Street Dancer 3D' star.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi's birthday special: A look at her top 10 dance numbers - Dilbar to Garmi!(Image: @norafatehi/Instagram)

As Nora Fatehi turns 34, the Bollywood sensation continues to win hearts across the globe with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent. From her electrifying performances in Dilbar, Garmi, and many more, she has redefined dance numbers in Indian cinema. Let’s take a look at the top 10 dance hits of the diva.

1. Dilbar

Movie: Satyameva Jayate 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Director: Milap Zaveri

Satyameva Jayate is an action- thriller vigilante film starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in their second collaboration after Shootout at Wadala, alongside Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Manish Chaudhari.

2. Garmi

Movie: Street Dancer 3D

Director: Remo D’Souza 

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva along with Nora Fatehi.

3. O Saki Saki

Movie: Batla House

Director: Nikhil Advani

Batla House is a 2019 action-thriller film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Inspired by the 2008 Batla House encounter case, the film stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Also Read | OG `Ramba Ho` dancer Kalpana Iyer praises Nora Fatehi, reflects on changing role of dancers in Bollywood

4. Kusu Kusu 

Movie: Satyamev Jayate 2

Director: Milap Zaveri

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action film written and directed by Milap Zaveri. It is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni.

5. Manike

Movie: Thank God

Director: Indra Kumar 

It’s a fictional comedy-drama movie starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. 

6. Kamariya   

Movie: Stree 

Director: Amar Kaushik      

Stree: Mard Ko Dard Hoga is a 2018 comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik. It is loosely based on the urban legend Naale Baa, meaning 'come tomorrow'. 

7. Ek Toh Kum Jindagani

Movie: Marjaavaan

Director: Milap Zaveri

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

8. Jehda Nasha

Movie: An action hero 

Director: Anirudh Iyer

An Action Hero is an action thriller film directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Also Read | Who Is Nora Fatehi's Mystery Boyfriend? Meet Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan Footballer Who Was Once Married To Spanish Actress, Has 2 Sons

9. Rock The Party

Movie: Rocky Handsome

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Rocky Handsome is a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. It is an official adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere (2010), starring John Abraham and Diya Chalwad in the lead roles.

10. Manohari

Movie: Baahubali: The Beginning

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic actioner co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It went on to become the biggest grosser of all time that year.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tu Yaa Main
Adarsh Gourav turns rapper with ‘Naam Karu Bada’ from Tu Yaa Main
Greece illegal mosques
Greece cracks down on illegal mosques in Athens over extremism concerns
Srinagar drug bust
J-K: Father, son and daughter arrested with heroin worth crores in Srinagar
CBFC
Film certification now takes 18 days on average, says I&B Minister
RCB WPL 2026 champions
RCB wins WPL 2026, Smriti Mandhana-Georgia Voll duo seals their second trophy
Rohit shetty firing case
Rohit Shetty firing case: All five accused sent to six days of police custody
Abhishek Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai’s heartfelt wish for Abhishek Bachchan on his 50th birthday
Kalpana Iyer
OG ‘Ramba Ho’ dancer Kalpana Iyer praises Nora Fatehi
Sri Lanka Cricket warning to PCB
Sri Lanka Cricket warns PCB of ‘Catastrophic’ losses over India boycott in WC
Donald Trump
Explained: Why are calls growing for a global boycott of the United States?