Nora Fatehi's birthday special: A look at her top 10 dance numbers - Dilbar to Garmi!

As Nora Fatehi turns 34, the Bollywood sensation continues to win hearts across the globe with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent. From her electrifying performances in Dilbar, Garmi, and many more, she has redefined dance numbers in Indian cinema. Let’s take a look at the top 10 dance hits of the diva.

1. Dilbar

Movie: Satyameva Jayate

Director: Milap Zaveri

Satyameva Jayate is an action- thriller vigilante film starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in their second collaboration after Shootout at Wadala, alongside Aisha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar and Manish Chaudhari.

2. Garmi

Movie: Street Dancer 3D

Director: Remo D’Souza

Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D'Souza and stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva along with Nora Fatehi.

3. O Saki Saki

Movie: Batla House

Director: Nikhil Advani

Batla House is a 2019 action-thriller film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani. Inspired by the 2008 Batla House encounter case, the film stars John Abraham in the lead role.

4. Kusu Kusu

Movie: Satyamev Jayate 2

Director: Milap Zaveri

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a vigilante action film written and directed by Milap Zaveri. It is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and stars John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni.

5. Manike

Movie: Thank God

Director: Indra Kumar

It’s a fictional comedy-drama movie starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh.

6. Kamariya

Movie: Stree

Director: Amar Kaushik

Stree: Mard Ko Dard Hoga is a 2018 comedy horror film directed by debutant Amar Kaushik. It is loosely based on the urban legend Naale Baa, meaning 'come tomorrow'.

7. Ek Toh Kum Jindagani

Movie: Marjaavaan

Director: Milap Zaveri

Marjaavaan is a romantic action film written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

8. Jehda Nasha

Movie: An action hero

Director: Anirudh Iyer

An Action Hero is an action thriller film directed by newcomer Anirudh Iyer. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat.

9. Rock The Party

Movie: Rocky Handsome

Director: Nishikant Kamat

Rocky Handsome is a neo-noir action thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. It is an official adaptation of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere (2010), starring John Abraham and Diya Chalwad in the lead roles.

10. Manohari

Movie: Baahubali: The Beginning

Director: S.S. Rajamouli

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic actioner co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film was shot in both Telugu and Tamil languages. It went on to become the biggest grosser of all time that year.