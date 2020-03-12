हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's desi avatar in this pic is winning her Insta fam!

Nora Fatehi was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. 

Nora Fatehi&#039;s desi avatar in this pic is winning her Insta fam!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi has slowly made a niche place for herself in Bollywood. Her sheer talent and hard work has earned her big projects and several chartbuster songs. An avid social media user, Nora recently posted a picture of her wearing an Indian outfit and beautiful heavy earrings. 

Nora Fatehi aced her desi look and her solid 11.4 million Insta fam heaped praises on her timeline. Her photo caption reads, "They say that people in your life are seasons and everything that happens is for a reason."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

They say that people in your life are seasons and everything that happens is for a reason 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Like her traditional look?

Well, after setting the YouTube on fire with her superhit tracks like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Kamariya', she created a storm with her latest song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'. 

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

 

 

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi InstagramNora Fatehi picsnora fatehi photos
Next
Story

Harvey Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

Must Watch

PT4M18S

Difference between Coronavirus and Flu, know here