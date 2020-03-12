Nora Fatehi's desi avatar in this pic is winning her Insta fam!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty, Nora Fatehi has slowly made a niche place for herself in Bollywood. Her sheer talent and hard work has earned her big projects and several chartbuster songs. An avid social media user, Nora recently posted a picture of her wearing an Indian outfit and beautiful heavy earrings.

Nora Fatehi aced her desi look and her solid 11.4 million Insta fam heaped praises on her timeline. Her photo caption reads, "They say that people in your life are seasons and everything that happens is for a reason."

Like her traditional look?

Well, after setting the YouTube on fire with her superhit tracks like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Kamariya', she created a storm with her latest song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.