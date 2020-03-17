Nora Fatehi's desi vibe in this BTS video will leave you stunned - Watch

New Delhi: B-Town star Nora Fatehi is leaving no stone unturned in impressing her desi fans. The Moroccan beauty is known for her strong fashion choices and her recent Instagram video is solid proof of it.

She can be seen all dressed up in ravishing desi wear, showing off her style. Nora Fatehi posted a BTS video on Instagram with a caption, Issa vibe u cant deny it.. @anups_@marcepedrozo @lakshmilehr #bts #behindthescenes #shoot Music @followingmahesh @the_tablaist @the_flute_guy

Nora Fatehi aced her desi look and her solid 11.8 million Insta fam heaped praises on her timeline.

Well, after setting the YouTube on fire with her superhit tracks like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', 'Kamariya', she created a storm with her latest song 'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D'.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.