Nora Fatehi's latest look will drive away your midweek blues—See pic

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has a terrific 2018 as she got the biggest hit number of her career so far. The song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyamev Jayate' not only made her the most sought-after faces in B-Town but also got her instant name and fame.

The gorgeous Nora is an avid social media user and likes to keep her Instagram account up-to-date. She recently posted a picture of hers where she is posing like a pro. She wrote a poetic caption which reads: “My skin is gleamin', The way it shine, I know you've seen it.”

Well, we must say that the 'Dilbar' girl is looking stunning while posing in the sunlight.

The model turned actress Nora is known for her exceptional dancing skills. She made her stunning debut in Bollywood with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and was recently seen in 'My Birthday Song'. She even featured in special songs in Telugu film such as 'Temper', 'Baahubali' and 'Kick 2'.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer became a household name after she did reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry.

She will be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and a Varun Dhawan starrer dance film.