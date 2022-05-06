हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's hot dance moves on Garmi song with Ranveer break the dance floor - Watch

Ranveer Singh will be seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma. It features 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

Nora Fatehi&#039;s sexy dance moves on Hai Garmi with Ranveer Singh break the dance floor, video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi, who is currently co-judging Dance Deewane Juniors literally set the dance floor burning. She grooved to Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D. 

And guess what? Ranveer Singh, who had graced the show was seen dancing with Nora Fatehi on the popular track and the video is totally lit. The two danced like crazy and Ranveer's reaction to Nora's moves towards the end is epic!

Dressed in a silver bodycon fitted dress, Nora moved like a pro. 

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in YRF's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', produced by Maneesh Sharma. It features 'Arjun Reddy' fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer.

The makers have touched upon several issues including misogyny and female foeticide with a dash of comedy and the trailer has been making a lot of buzz already.

The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13, 2022. 

 

