New Delhi: Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi continues to make waves in the international music scene as her latest track, 'Snake', in collaboration with Jason Derulo, surpasses 100 million views across platforms. With its catchy beats and energetic choreography, the song has gained popularity among fans and content creators worldwide.

Reacting to the response, Nora Fatehi took to Instagram to express her gratitude, simply saying, "THANK YOU."

Have A Look At The Post:

Jason Derulo also took to social media with Nora Fatehi to celebrate this major milestone, about 'Snake' reaching 100 million views in a staggering just 3 weeks.

Recently, on her birthday, the global sensation took to social media and shared photos with Tommy Brown, hinting at an upcoming collaboration with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Theron Billie, the mastermind behind hits for Bruno Mars and ROSÉ (APT.).

Nora Fatehi's song Snake made a strong global impact, becoming the most-watched video within the first 24 hours of its release. It also secured the #2 spot worldwide in views and debuted at #3 on the Spotify Global Charts as one of the most-streamed songs.

As Snake continues its record-breaking run, all eyes are on Nora Fatehi’s next move in her global music career. Fans are eager for her next collaboration.