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NewsEntertainmentPeopleNora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' gets massive backlash over 'vulgar lyrics', Armaan Malik calls it 'a new low'
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' gets massive backlash over 'vulgar lyrics', Armaan Malik calls it 'a new low'

Nora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke': According to Money Control report, the song has been taken down from YouTube following a strong backlash against its lyrics and choreography.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' gets massive backlash over 'vulgar lyrics', Armaan Malik calls it 'a new low'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi's latest song titled 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' from Kannada movie KD: The Devil has been called out by netizens and a few celebs for its vulgar lyrics. After netizens bashed the lyrics of the song on social media, famous Bollywood singer Armaan Malik also criticised the writing, calling it 'a new low'.

The song, which was released recently, features Nora Fatehi alongside Sanjay Dutt is part of the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil'. Reacting to the video, Malik took to X to express disappointment over the lyrics. 

"Sad to see how normalised cheap and vulgar lyrics have become in mainstream songs. Shock value isn't creativity. Bollywood music once had poetry, emotion and depth -- we deserve that standard again," one social media user wrote on X.

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While another wrote, "Such a low level. My ear is bleeding...how even the music industry approving those lyrics? This nonsense should be banned".

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Banned?

According to Money Control report, the song has been taken down from YouTube following a strong backlash against its lyrics and choreography. The report states that the song was available on YouTube till March 16, but today when users clicked on the link, they were shown a ‘video unavailable’ message.

Soon after the uproar over its vulgar lyrics and suggestive dance moves, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanungo also reacted strongly to the song. In a post on X, he further stated that the NHRC would issue notices to the makers and that they would eventually face action.

About KD - The Devil

'KD - The Devil' is presented by KVN Productions, directed by Prem. It features a multi-starrer cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran in important roles.

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Ritika Handoo

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