'Not Even Equal To Dirt On Kamal Haasan’s Feet’: Lilliput Slams Shah Rukh Khan’s Portrayal Of Dwarf In Zero

New Delhi: Actor Lilliput has stirred controversy with his recent remarks about Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero (2018), where SRK played a man with dwarfism. The film ultimately failed to leave an impact at the box office and Lilliput believes he knows why.

In a candid conversation on Red FM Podcasts, Lilliput didn’t hold back as he criticised Shah Rukh’s portrayal and accused him of imitating Kamal Haasan’s iconic role in Appu Raja (1990).

“Someone who is not blind can act blind, but how will someone who is not a dwarf act like a dwarf?” Lilliput questioned. “Because dwarfs are normal their hand movements, thoughts, and emotions are all like everyone else’s. Only their appearance is different. So how do you act that out? You simply make them look smaller technically.”

Drawing a direct comparison between Zero and Appu Raja, the Mirzapur 3 actor praised Kamal Haasan for being authentic and detailed in his portrayal.

“You look at Appu Raja’s intelligence. Kamal Haasan stayed original and paid close attention to the physical traits of a dwarf. Their fingers are shorter and thicker, arms, face, and feet look different. If you can’t leave an impact, why are you even attempting it? And how could you assume you would succeed by copying Kamal ji? You’re not even equal to the dirt on his feet,” Lilliput said.

He further doubled down on the accusation, stating, “You’re copying Kamal ji’s acting. You’re imitating him and you’re not even close to his level.”

Lilliput’s fiery comments come just days after Shah Rukh Khan received the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in Jawan (2023), marking his first win in a three-decade-long career. In contrast, Kamal Haasan has won the prestigious award three times.