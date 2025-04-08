'Not Just A Film...': Abhishek Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Azaad Receives Overwhelming Love

New Delhi: Director Abhishek Kapoor is basking in the immense success and heartfelt reactions following the digital debut of Azaad on Netflix. Taking to social media to share his gratitude, Kapoor reflected on the journey of bringing the film to life, recalling the challenging yet rewarding moments during the shoot and the overwhelming love the film has received since its release.

In a heartfelt post, Kapoor shared a photo from the Azaad set and wrote, "I remember this day on set. The heat, the dust, the stillness between shots, and the weight of the story we were trying to tell. There was so much riding on Azaad. Not just a film, but a vision we all poured ourselves into."

He went on to describe the wave of positive reactions, saying, "Ever since Azaad released on Netflix, the love has come in waves. The response has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. Messages from people I haven’t spoken to in years, calls from friends who watched it with their families, strangers pouring their hearts out in DMs and stories, sharing how the film moved them, stayed with them, reminded them of something they had forgotten."

Kapoor expressed his humility and gratitude, adding, "It has been humbling. Emotional. And honestly, a little difficult to put into words. To know that Azaad has found its way to people like this, beyond screens, beyond noise, into hearts, into homes, into conversations. That is everything we could have hoped for. Thank you for receiving it with so much love. For feeling it, holding it close, and letting it be yours. The ride continues."

Abhishek Kapoor's unique vision, known for bringing unseen and unheard stories to life, has garnered significant praise from both critics and audiences. The film also marked the promising debut of fresh faces Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, whose acting skills have captivated viewers.

As Azaad continues to win hearts, fans eagerly await what Abhishek Kapoor has in store next.