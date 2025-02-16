New Delhi: Komal Nahta's Game Changers podcast continues to captivate audiences with its thought-provoking conversations featuring top personalities from the entertainment industry. In a recent episode, producer-director Karan Johar shared fascinating insights about his films' success abroad and the magic of Shah Rukh Khan's global appeal.

When asked about the immense success of his films overseas, Karan Johar responded, “This is a 'chance pe dance' situation. These were my chances, and I danced on them. The love and respect I receive abroad... It's all because of one person, and that is Shah Rukh Khan.” He went on to highlight how films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Devdas became pillars of overseas success.

Johar elaborated on Shah Rukh Khan's iconic status, saying, “If you go anywhere in Europe, France, Germany, Egypt… for them, the film means Shah Rukh Khan. He is not just a star; he is an emotion.”

Watch The Podcast Here:

Komal Nahta's Game Changers is reshaping how Indian cinema and its personalities are discussed, providing a unique window into the industry. Don't miss this incredible episode on the YouTube channel for more behind-the-scenes revelations!