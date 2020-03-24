हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartik Aaryan

Not just Katrina Kaif, but Kartik Aaryan too is busy washing dishes at home in the times of coronavirus COVID-19 - Watch proof

Well, Katrina and Kartik are really showing us the way on how to help in the times of corona and also maintain social distancing. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's been a few days since the lockdown in India amid novel coronavirus outbreak hit the world. The government has advised to stick to 'stay at home stay safe' dictat in order to ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further. Now that social distancing is the norm of the day, our celebs are making the most of their time at home. 

A day after Katrina Kaif shared a house-video of her washing the dishes, B-Town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan too is took upon the kitchen duties. His sister shared the video which he reposted on Instagram. Watch both videos here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

+=really makes u appreciate all the help we have at home #socialdistancing #staysafe #helpoutathome

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Well, Katrina and Kartik are really showing us the way on how to help in the times of corona and also maintain social distancing. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly. 

All the movie and television shoots have been put to halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead. 

 

Kartik AaryanKatrina KaifQuarantineself isolationCoronavirusCOVID-19
