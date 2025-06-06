'Not Just Vows, But Our Reality': Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Share Emotional Wedding Promises - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Hina Khan, beloved for her versatility and charm on screen, has officially tied the knot with her longtime partner, producer Rocky Jaiswal, in a heartwarming and intimate ceremony.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, exchanged vows in a celebration filled with love, meaning, and elegance.

The announcement came as a surprise to fans when Hina took to Instagram to share a dreamy carousel of images and videos from the ceremony. Alongside the photos, the couple wrote: "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love… Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your blessings and wishes as Wife and Husband."

A video has been going viral of their emotional exchange of vows. In the clip, Hina speaks straight from the heart:

"I just want to say a few words. It's not a vow, it's a feeling, and it's an emotion. Being loved is beautiful, but to embrace a woman with all her uncertainties, flaws, and fears... that’s the biggest blessing. Thank you."

Rocky responded with equal tenderness:

"She is not just my universe, she is my soul, she is my heart, and she makes everything go round. Everything makes sense only if she smiles." The two ended their vows simply but powerfully with: "I love you."

Captioning the clip, Hina wrote: "These are not vows, they are our reality. This is what makes us HiRo – One Unit, One Goal, One Bond."

For their big day, Hina stunned in a handloom opal green saree by designer Manish Malhotra, paired with a blush pink veil and heirloom jewellery. In a sentimental touch, her name and Rocky’s were embroidered into the border of her saree.

On the other hand, Rocky wore a timeless ecru kurta from the same designer, reflecting the couple’s understated yet elegant style.

Fans, friends, and industry colleagues flooded social media with congratulations for the couple, who have been relationship goals since their love story began over 10 years ago.