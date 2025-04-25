Not Sai Pallavi But THIS KGF Actress Was The First Choice To Play Sita In Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Ramayana

New Delhi: Ramayana - one of the most-hyped mythological ventures, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is being produced by Namit Malhotra, with a global team of creators and artists contributing to the project. Ramayana is being made in two parts, with the first part already completed and the second part scheduled to begin soon. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, actor Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Sai Pallavi to play Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana respectively.

Srinidhi Shetty As Sita

However, not many know that the first choice to play the role of Sita was not Sai Pallavi but KGF star Srinidhi Shetty. Yes, the actress who is currently promoting her upcoming film HIT: The Third Case starring Nani, revealed to Siddharth Kannan that she had given a look test for Sita's role before it finally went to Sai Pallavi.

Srinidhi said, "Now, as the shoot is already happening, I guess I can say it. Yes, I did meet and give a screen test. I remember preparing three scenes very well, and they had a great response; they loved it. I had heard that Yash was a part of Ramayana, and at that time, KGF 2 had just been released, and the pair was a hit, people were loving it. In just a month or two, this happened (the Ramayana audition). So I was thinking, he will play Raavan, I will play Sita; we will be pitted against each other. So people might not have been able to digest us against each other. So somewhere I thought, it might or might not."

She added, "But I feel Sai Pallavi is a great choice. I would love to see her as Sita in the movie, and like I always say-when something works, it's great; when something doesn't, it's still wonderful because new doors will open for you."

Ramayana Release Date

This epic adaptation brings to life one of India’s most cherished tales with unmatched scale and visionary storytelling. Ramayana is expected to reach the audience in two parts. While part 1 is likely to be out in 2026, the second part will be released by 2027.

Although officially, the cast has not been revealed, on-set pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and South actress Sai Pallavi gave away about them playing the lead roles in this epic saga.

Mark your calendars for Diwali 2026 and 2027 as Ramayana part one and two, India’s biggest film, sets out to capture the imagination of audiences worldwide.