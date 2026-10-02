When people think of the film industry's biggest fortunes, attention naturally turns to famous movie stars, legendary actors, and box-office record breakers. However, the latest financial rankings reveal that the wealthiest person in Indian entertainment does not act in front of the camera or sit in the director's chair. Building a massive business behind the scenes, one entrepreneur has built a personal fortune so large that it easily surpasses the total combined wealth of top cinema icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.
The Hurun India Rich List 2026 was released last week, detailing the net worth estimates of India’s richest men and women. As in the last several years, the Adani and Ambani families occupied the top two spots. The list is dominated by entrepreneurs from traditional businesses, including minerals, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and energy. Only one person in the entertainment industry made it into the top 100: T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar sits at number 87, with a reported net worth of around Rs 36,300 crore (around $3.8 billion). His wealth eclipses some of the richest Indians, including Atul Ruia (Rs 33,400 crore), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Rs 32,900 crore), and Aditya Khemka (Rs 32,200 crore).
Bhushan takes over as India’s richest filmmaker from Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, who sits at #146 with a reported net worth of Rs 24,600 crore. He has also eclipsed the erstwhile richest man in Bollywood, Ronnie Screwvala, who holds a reported net worth of around Rs 16,000 crore.
The 2024 Hurun Rich List estimated the net worth of Bhushan and his family at around Rs 10,500 crore. This marks a staggering 3.5x jump in the family’s fortunes in just two years, coinciding with his music production house and film giant flourishing across sectors. Bhushan’s Rs 36,300 crore fortune currently dwarfs that of the next person on the list (Ronnie Screwvala) by more than 100%.
The richest actor in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, sits further back with an estimated net worth of around Rs 9,500 crore. In fact, the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan (around Rs 15,000 crore) is still less than half of what Bhushan has amassed with his entertainment enterprise.
Bhushan is the Managing Director of Super Cassettes Limited, a multimedia giant. The company was established by Bhushan’s father, the late Gulshan Kumar, in 1983. After Gulshan’s tragic death in 1997, Bhushan took control of the company alongside his uncle, former actor Krishan Kumar, when he was just 19 years old.
Under his stewardship, the company diversified from a record label into film distribution and, later, film production. By the early 2020s, his production house was producing over 20 Hindi films a year, making it one of the most prolific in the country. Though the company scaled down slightly in subsequent years, it continued to find massive success. In 2026 alone, their three theatrical releases have collectively earned almost Rs 700 crore at the box office.
Today, the label also boasts the second-largest YouTube channel in the world with over 300 million subscribers. As of August 2026, it stands as the most-viewed channel globally with over 353 billion views. Furthermore, the label completely dominates the Indian music scene, controlling a massive 35% share of the nation's music market.
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