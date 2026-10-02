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Not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan: Who is Bollywood's richest man worth Rs 36000 crore?

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 revealed that a behind-the-scenes music and film executive has topped the entertainment wealth rankings with a Rs 36,300 crore fortune, easily eclipsing the combined net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:56 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:56 AM IST
Not Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan: Who is Bollywood's richest man worth Rs 36000 crore?
Image Credit: IMDb

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