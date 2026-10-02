The Hurun India Rich List 2026 was released last week, detailing the net worth estimates of India’s richest men and women. As in the last several years, the Adani and Ambani families occupied the top two spots. The list is dominated by entrepreneurs from traditional businesses, including minerals, real estate, pharmaceuticals, and energy. Only one person in the entertainment industry made it into the top 100: T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar sits at number 87, with a reported net worth of around Rs 36,300 crore (around $3.8 billion). His wealth eclipses some of the richest Indians, including Atul Ruia (Rs 33,400 crore), Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Rs 32,900 crore), and Aditya Khemka (Rs 32,200 crore).