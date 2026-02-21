Not Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan! French President Emmanuel Macron reveals his favourite Bollywood actor during India visit

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron, who was recently on an official visit to India, opened up about his favourite Bollywood actor. His warm interaction with Indian film personalities during the trip also grabbed headlines and won hearts on social media.

Emmanuel Macron Reveals His Favourite Bollywood Actor

During an interaction with Brut India, President Macron was asked to name his favourite Bollywood star. Without hesitation, he responded with a smile, saying, “I mean, yesterday I mentioned Jai Ho, so I would say Anil Kapoor.”

Earlier this week, Macron took to Instagram to share pictures from his meeting with several Bollywood celebrities. He captioned the post in French: “Aux côtés de légendes du cinéma indien. La culture nous rassemble,” which translates to, “Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture unites us.”

The first photograph showed President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron posing with Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Ricky Kej, and others. Another image captured the group posing at the iconic Gateway of India. Some photos also featured Anil Kapoor and Richa Chadha interacting with the President and other dignitaries.

Anil Kapoor later shared pictures from the meeting on his social media and wrote, “Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte, exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France.”

Emmanuel Macron’s India Visit

President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were in India for a three-day diplomatic visit, which included stops in Mumbai and New Delhi.

He also attended the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. France and India had co-chaired the AI Action Summit in February 2025, and innovation in science and technology remains a key focus under the Horizon 2047 roadmap aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Anil Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Anil Kapoor was last seen in War 2 as Colonel Vikrant Kaul. He will next appear in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, along with Bobby Deol, and is slated for release later this year.

He will also be seen in Prime Video’s Subedaa, which features Radhikka Madan. The action drama is directed by Suresh Triveni and premiered on OTT on March 5.