Not Urvashi Rautela—This Actress Actually Has A Temple Dedicated To Her In Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: While reports of actress Urvashi Rautela having a temple dedicated to her recently stirred the internet, it’s Pan-India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu who now truly has a temple in her name.

A devoted fan of The Family Man actress marked her 38th birthday by inaugurating "The Temple of Samantha" in Alapadu village, Andhra Pradesh.

A viral video of the event shows two busts of Samantha—one golden and another dressed in a green saree surrounded by vibrant floral decorations. The fan, identified as Tenali Sandeep, was seen cutting a birthday cake and hosting a special lunch for local children as part of the celebrations.

Speaking to the media, Sandeep revealed that he has been celebrating the Citadel: Honey Bunny star’s birthday for the past three years.

“My name is Tenali Sandeep. I hail from Alapadu gramam in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. I am a huge admirer of Samantha garu. I have been celebrating her birthday for three years now. I also put up this temple then. Every year, I ensure I feed the children and cut a cake on the day. Her philanthropy inspires me, and I want to follow in her footsteps"

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram. She is also currently filming Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, a Netflix series by Raj & DK.