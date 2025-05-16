Notable Assamese Singer Gayatri Hazarika Dies At 44 Due To Colon Cancer

Gayatri Hazarika Death: Assamese music icon Gayatri Hazarika passed away on May 16, 2025, at a private hospital in Guwahati. The acclaimed singer was 44 years old and had been battling colon cancer.

Her evergreen melodies and soulful voice hold a special place in every Assamese household, leaving a deep void in the music industry, especially in Assamese music.

Hazarika, known for her critically acclaimed song Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame, also lent her soulful voice to other beloved tracks such as Rati Rati Mor Xoon and Ohar Dore Ubhoti Aatori Gola, showcasing her versatility as a playback singer.

Her contributions extended beyond playback singing to live performances, where she captivated audiences with her heartfelt renditions and charismatic presence.

Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Managing Director of Nemcare Hospital, confirmed the tragic passing of acclaimed Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika to News Live, describing it as a deeply saddening loss. He shared that she breathed her last at 2:15 PM on May 16 at their facility.

Hazarika, who had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer was admitted three days prior as her condition deteriorated and was shifted to the ICU a day before her demise.

Her untimely death has sent ripples through Assam's cultural and entertainment communities, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, fellow artists, and public figures.

Assam Minister Atul Bora expressed his condolences on social media, Bora tweeted, ''Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!''

The mortal remains of the acclaimed singer would be kept at the AASU headquarters Swahid Nyas from 6 to 8 pm IST on friday where AASU leaders, members and other people will pay their last respects. As per News Live reports, The cremation ceremony will take place at Nabagraha crematorium in the city later tonight.





(This is a developing story)