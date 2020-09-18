हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharbari Datta dead

Noted fashion designer Sharbari Datta mysteriously found dead at home in Kolkata

Renowned fashion designer from Kolkata, Sharbari Datta was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at her house. Datta was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of her Karaya home last night. 

Noted fashion designer Sharbari Datta mysteriously found dead at home in Kolkata

Kolkata: Renowned fashion designer from Kolkata, Sharbari Datta was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at her house. Datta was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of her Karaya home last night. 

Police has registered a case of an unnatural death and the post mortem will be conducted today. She was 63, and a pioneer in men’s wear. Her designs have been worn by Vidya Balan and many other actors. 

Sharbari Datta is the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Datta, known for his literary innovations in the post-Rabindranath era. She did her graduation from Presidency College and took her Master's Degree in Philosophy from Calcutta University.

Tags:
Sharbari Datta deadSharbari Datta diesKolkata News
Next
Story

I pray for your good health and well being: PM Modi tweets to Sanjay Dutt
  • 51,18,253Confirmed
  • 83,198Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Video: In Bihar's Kishanganj district a bridge washed away before innauguration