Noted fashion designer Sharbari Datta mysteriously found dead at home in Kolkata

Kolkata: Renowned fashion designer from Kolkata, Sharbari Datta was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday (September 17, 2020) at her house. Datta was found lying unconscious in the bathroom of her Karaya home last night.

Police has registered a case of an unnatural death and the post mortem will be conducted today. She was 63, and a pioneer in men’s wear. Her designs have been worn by Vidya Balan and many other actors.

Sharbari Datta is the daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Datta, known for his literary innovations in the post-Rabindranath era. She did her graduation from Presidency College and took her Master's Degree in Philosophy from Calcutta University.