Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052387https://zeenews.india.com/people/nothing-prepares-you-randeep-hooda-turns-into-this-for-his-baby-girl-3052387.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople'Nothing prepares you': Randeep Hooda turns into THIS for his baby girl
RANDEEP HOODA

'Nothing prepares you': Randeep Hooda turns into THIS for his baby girl

Randeep Hooda has given fans a rare glimpse into his life as a new father. The actor shared an adorable picture reading stories to baby daughter Nyomica and his heartfelt caption is winning hearts online.

|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 05:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Randeep shared a sweet family moment with wife Lin Laishram and daughter Nyomica.
  • The actor said “nothing prepares you” for the joy of storytelling as a father.
  • Randeep and Lin welcomed their first child in March this year.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Nothing prepares you': Randeep Hooda turns into THIS for his baby girlPic Credit: Randeep Hooda, Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda, on Tuesday afternoon, shared a heartwarming glimpse of fatherhood as he turned storyteller for his infant daughter, Nyomica. The actor took to his social media account to post a candid picture from a book-reading session with his little one.

In the picture, Randeep is seen seated beside his wife, actress-model Lin Laishram, who is cradling their baby daughter. Dressed casually in an orange T-shirt and shorts, the actor appears engrossed in reading from a children's book, while the baby listens from her mother's lap.

Sharing the photograph, Randeep captioned it as, "Every storyteller dreams of finding a new audience. Nothing prepares you for the joy of telling stories to the one who looks at you like you're the whole world.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For the uninitiated, the actor and Lin welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 10 this year. A month later, the couple revealed her name as ‘Nyomica Hooda’.

Explaining the meaning of the name Randeep through his social media post back then had revealed that it that meant "Divine Grace, Freedom and vastness like the sky." The name was lovingly chosen by Randeep's sister, Anjali Hooda.

For the uninitiated, Randeep married longtime partner Lin Laishram in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29, 2023.

Professionally, Randeep has carved a niche for himself with his intense performances.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha birthday special: How one Salman Khan party changed her life - inside her secret 7-year love story with Zaheer Iqbal

He made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair's acclaimed film 'Monsoon Wedding' in 2001. Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Highway', 'Kick', 'Rang Rasiya', 'Main Aur Charles', 'Sarbjit', 'Sultan', 'Baaghi 2' and others.

On the digital front, he recently earned praise for his performance in the web series, 'Inspector Avinash'.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani's 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ from Welcome To The Jungle turn up the heat - Watch

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tim David
Tim David fined 50 percent match fee, to miss IPL 2027 season opener due to...
Coaching Center
DNA: The dark truth behind YouTube teachers pushing revolt over math
US President Donald Trump
Trump announces halt on Israeli strike in Lebanon and 'rapid talks’ with Iran
IPL
9 captains to win IPL title: Rajat Patidar, MS Dhoni, Rohit &...; check list
Delhi health department
Delhi health department overhaul: Over 40 doctors and officers transferred
Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan
From stone-pelting to anti-drug slogans: J-K's Kulgam scripts new story
Iran-Israel escalation
Iran halts message exchange with US; threatens to completely block Hormuz
Kanye West
Kanye West, Travis Scott's Italy concerts cancelled amid security concerns
Naga Chaitanya
Delhi High Court grants interim protection to Naga Chaitanya
Appointment letter
Opinion: An appointment letter is not just a piece of paper