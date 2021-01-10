NSE India commits gaffe, shares pictures of Mouni Roy, deletes after realising error

New Delhi: Committing a gaffe, National Stock Exchange (NSE) shared pictures of actress Mouni Roy from its official Twitter handle on Saturday (January 9). The tweet, which was deleted later, garnered a lot of traction on social media and led to several memes and comments.

Posting pictures of Mouni, NSE tweeted, “Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking. #mouniroy #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva #hotgirl #mouniroyhot.”

The tweet spread like wildfire on the internet, with netizens left wondering about the connection between Mouni and stock exchange. After realising the blunder, NSE India soon tweeted an apology and wrote, “Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.”

This is what NSE posted:

Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused. — NSEIndia (@NSEIndia) January 9, 2021

Mouni is a social media sensation, whose pictures and videos often go viral. The ‘Made in China’ actress slays the internet with her dazzling photos. Have a look:

On the work front, Mouni made her debut with the hit TV serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with ‘Gold’, opposite Akshay Kumar. She has Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline. The movie will feature love birds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead.