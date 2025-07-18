NTR’s Power-Packed Line-Up: War 2 And Dragon Have Trade Analysts Buzzing - 'One Of The Strongest For 2025-26'

New Delhi: NTR, the man of the masses, has firmly cemented his place as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. With his magnetic screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched charisma, he continues to be a force to reckon with. After captivating global audiences with RRR, the superstar is now gearing up for two of the biggest releases of 2025 and 2026.

First up is War 2, marking his much-awaited Bollywood debut in YRF’s highly successful spy universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will see NTR face off against Hrithik Roshan in an electrifying showdown. Also starring Kiara Advani, War 2 is slated for a grand Independence Day release on August 14, 2025, and promises NTR in full power mode.

Following that, he headlines Dragon, directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts. This action-packed venture is already being touted as one of the biggest films of 2026 and is set to hit theatres on June 25, 2026.

A well-known trade analyst shared the excitement on social media, saying, “YRF’s War 2 and a film with Prashanth Neel wow! NTR probably has one of the strongest and most exciting line-ups for 2025-26. While War 2 will certainly be one of the biggest films of 2025, his next with Neel is already gaining massive buzz for 2026. Very strong momentum!”

Beyond these two blockbusters, NTR is reportedly collaborating with director Trivikram Srinivas on a mythological drama. If reports are to be believed, NTR might portray the revered deity Lord Karthikeya (also known as Murugan), adding yet another exciting layer to his already dynamic filmography.

The excitement among fans is at an all-time high, and rightly so—two massive films, one superstar, and a line-up that’s setting the trade circuits ablaze. NTR seems unstoppable.