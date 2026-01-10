Advertisement
Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Sangeet: Bride-to-Be Sets The Stage On Fire With Sister Kriti Sanon On Sajanji Vaari Vaari – WATCH

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben kicked off their wedding festivities in January 2026 at a luxury hotel in Udaipur. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Sangeet: Bride-to-Be Sets The Stage On Fire With Sister Kriti Sanon On Sajanji Vaari Vaari – WATCH(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Singer Stebin Ben and actor Nupur Sanon are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur, and the wedding festivities have officially begun with a vibrant haldi ceremony marking the start of their pre-wedding celebrations.

The couple also celebrated an energetic sangeet night, which turned into a star-studded affair. High-energy performances by sisters Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon added to the joy of the celebrations.

Several clips from the sangeet have surfaced on Reddit and other social media platforms.

Kriti dancing at her sister, Nupurs mendhi
byu/ananya21x inBollyBlindsNGossip

One video shows Kriti dancing alongside the bride and their girl gang to Sajanji Vaari Vaari. The sibling duo were dressed in beautifully embroidered lehengas, stealing the spotlight with their infectious energy.

Kriti and Varun Sharma were also seen grooving to the popular desi track Lollipop Lagelu. Another clip featured the bride and groom dancing their hearts out together to Gallan Goodiyaan.

Soon after, Kriti gave an emotional performance dedicated to her sister on Dil Tu Jaan Tu, leaving guests visibly moved.

Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben Haldi Ceremony

Several videos from the haldi ceremony showed Nupur, Stebin, Kriti, and other family members dancing enthusiastically to dhol beats.

For the haldi, Nupur opted for a bright yellow-and-white lehenga, paired with soft curls and minimal jewellery. Stebin complemented her look in a coordinated yellow-and-white kurta. Kriti stood out in a striking yellow ensemble with a boho touch.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are set to tie the knot on January 11.

